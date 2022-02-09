News

LISTEN | Azapo members sing 'shoot the Boer' inside court during case against EFF

Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
09 February 2022
AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets in court.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The “shoot the Boer” court case continued on Wednesday morning.

AfriForum is taking EFF members to court for singing Dubul’ ibhunu (literally translated as “shoot the Boer” or “kill the Boer”).

There was chaos on Wednesday morning when two alleged Azapo members entered the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg singing Dubul’ ibhunu while AfriForum’s Ernst Roets was testifying.

Listen:

The pair held Azapo placards bearing the words “We will not stop singing to appease white fragility” and “Dubul’ ibhunu is a struggle song about blackness”.

People with Azapo gear were outside the court singing.

The case is being heard until Friday next week.

