LISTEN | Azapo members sing 'shoot the Boer' inside court during case against EFF

The “shoot the Boer” court case continued on Wednesday morning.

AfriForum is taking EFF members to court for singing Dubul’ ibhunu (literally translated as “shoot the Boer” or “kill the Boer”).

There was chaos on Wednesday morning when two alleged Azapo members entered the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg singing Dubul’ ibhunu while AfriForum’s Ernst Roets was testifying.

Listen: