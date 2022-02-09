News

Latest Voëlklip victim identified

By Kathryn Kimberley - 09 February 2022
George police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation following yet another accident at Voëlklip, Herolds Bay
George police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation following yet another accident at Voëlklip at Herolds Bay, near George.

Conrad Maree, 33, has been identified as the latest victim after his bakkie went over the cliff on Tuesday morning.

“The SAPS and EMS responded rapidly at about 8.45am [on Tuesday], retrieved the floating body and handed him over to forensic pathology,” police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

It was believed Maree had not arrived for  work on Tuesday, Pojie said,  and that his employer then traced his vehicle to near Voëlklip.

