Komani teen hopes dream of becoming pilot takes off
Sinelizwi Nkabi accepted at flight school but faces tough task of securing funds
After years of hard work, an impoverished Komani matriculant’s dream of becoming a pilot had seemingly started to take flight when he was accepted at 43 Air School in Port Alfred.
But for Sinelizwi Nkabi it could all come crashing down if he is unable to raise the R1,164,057 needed for the school and accommodation fees...
