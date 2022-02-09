J-Bay kids get to surf their way to mental wellbeing

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

A new surf therapy and ocean education programme in Jeffreys Bay is redefining the term “riding it out” by providing mental health services for vulnerable children in the area while teaching them to surf.



The Freedom Riders Foundation’s surf therapy programme, launched last week, aims to make community-based mental health services accessible to vulnerable children from the under-resourced coastal communities...