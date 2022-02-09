Gqeberha businesses forced to pay plumbers to fix sewerage line

A group of Gqeberha business owners had to cough up R3,500 to pay a plumber to unblock a sewerage pipe that runs across a municipal servitude that left their premises flooded with sewage in December.



But a frustrated Dean Meintjes, owner of Mad Munch which serves fast food in Gelvandale, said he had since been battling with the municipality to get the problem permanently fixed...