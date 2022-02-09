Free-for-all at metro car fleet depot

Broken trucks gathering dust, missing vehicles and shocking lack of security revealed in oversight visit

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

A fleet department that has no clue how many vehicles should reflect on the metro’s books, and a municipal depot so poorly guarded that thieves often stroll in and strip parts from damaged cars, bakkies and trucks.



These shock findings came to light at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s largest depot on Tuesday, where hundreds of vehicles missing tyres, lights and mirrors stand idle...