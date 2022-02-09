Business chamber gets hands dirty to help fix Bay
‘Activist and action-orientated’ approach adopted to tackling problems in city
The collapse of municipal services has become an existential problem for Nelson Mandela Bay businesses, with the local economy at a tipping point.
To ensure businesses not only continue to survive but thrive, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is adopting an “activist and action-orientated” approach to tackling some of the problems beleaguering the city...
