Business chamber gets hands dirty to help fix Bay

‘Activist and action-orientated’ approach adopted to tackling problems in city

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The collapse of municipal services has become an existential problem for Nelson Mandela Bay businesses, with the local economy at a tipping point.



To ensure businesses not only continue to survive but thrive, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is adopting an “activist and action-orientated” approach to tackling some of the problems beleaguering the city...