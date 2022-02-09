Amathole secretary asked to step aside after fraud charges reinstated
The ANC’s Amathole regional secretary, Thembalethu ‘Teris’ Ntuthu, has been asked to step aside due to fraud charges hanging over his head.
This is according to a letter sent to Ntuthu by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday...
