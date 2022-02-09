Amathole secretary asked to step aside after fraud charges reinstated

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The ANC’s Amathole regional secretary, Thembalethu ‘Teris’ Ntuthu, has been asked to step aside due to fraud charges hanging over his head.



This is according to a letter sent to Ntuthu by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday...