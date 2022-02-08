Swine flu outbreak continues to grip Garden Route
An estimated 300 pigs have died since the outbreak of swine flu in the Garden Route after cases were first recorded last week.
But officials say this number is just a drop in the ocean, with the true statistics set to be released later in the week as the department of agriculture continues with oversight visits to affected areas on Wednesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.