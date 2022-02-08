Stray animals in Kariega a growing concern, says SPCA
Stray animals in Kariega are becoming an ever-increasing concern, with animal welfare workers saying the safety of the public and their pets is under threat.
In a recent incident at the weekend, two pigs were apparently attacked by dogs in Vanes Estate, with a piglet being killed and its mother injured...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.