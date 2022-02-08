Some Plett pupils still seeking placement at schools

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

A group of Plettenberg Bay parents claim they have been sent from pillar to post in trying to find placement for their children in schools in the coastal town.



Community activist Trevor Mapitiza compiled a list containing the names of 25 pupils who are yet to find placement and has been liaising with the education department on behalf of the parents since January...