Shisa PE turns up heat, kasi-style

New Motherwell spot place to be for braaied meat, good music

By Zamandulo Malonde

Armed with experience of township culture and taste, two Cape Town DJs have expanded their proudly kasi lifestyle offering to Gqeberha with the launch of a new tshisanyama in Motherwell.



Loyiso “DJ Loyd” Mdebuka and Vincent “Sir Vincent” Manzini are the owners of new weekend spot Shisa PE, where residents can enjoy a flame-grilled township experience over a few drinks. ..