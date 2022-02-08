Sewage again flowing into ocean near Hobie Beach
Foul smell and bits of toilet paper in the sand greet visitors to prime Bay spot
As the temperature climbed in Gqeberha on Monday, many hot and bothered residents flocked to the beach, only to be hit by the pungent smell of raw sewage streaming out of a stormwater drain at the bottom of Bird Rock.
The steady stream of green water carved a path through the sand, leaving bits of toilet paper behind as it crawled over the rocks between Something Good and Hobie Beach before flowing into the ocean...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.