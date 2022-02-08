Sewage again flowing into ocean near Hobie Beach

Foul smell and bits of toilet paper in the sand greet visitors to prime Bay spot

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

As the temperature climbed in Gqeberha on Monday, many hot and bothered residents flocked to the beach, only to be hit by the pungent smell of raw sewage streaming out of a stormwater drain at the bottom of Bird Rock.



The steady stream of green water carved a path through the sand, leaving bits of toilet paper behind as it crawled over the rocks between Something Good and Hobie Beach before flowing into the ocean...