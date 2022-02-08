Resident’s nose broken in dust-up with Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

A confrontation between a resident and a ward councillor in a Kariega supermarket over a lack of water ended in a broken noise for the resident.



Ward 49 councillor and pastor Georgen Miggels allegedly lost his cool and punched Nathan Swarts on Sunday after a grocery run which left both men with more than they had bargained for...