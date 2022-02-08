No load-shedding on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, Eskom says

Eskom says there will be no load-shedding from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said this was because the state of planned maintenance was slightly lower than it was on Monday when the power utility implemented stage 2 rotational power cuts.

He said the utility was at 5,019MW of planned capacity outages.

“On full unplanned outages, we have 7,311MW. Partial losses have come down to 4,593MW for a total unplanned loss of 11,094MW. This is about 4,000MW better than it was yesterday — a great job by our generation team for recovering,” De Ruyter said.

He said unless there was another upset on the system, load-shedding would not be implemented between 9pm on Tuesday and 5am Wednesday.

“Our diesel levels look fine. Our dams are in reasonable shape. The only one we would have liked to have a bit more capacity in is our Drakensberg pumped storage scheme, but we are confident we will be able to replenish the upper dam tonight using excess generation capacity as demand drops over the course of the evening,” De Ruyter said.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said the utility was still concerned with water levels at pump stations.

“The recovery is a little bit slower. We are pacing ourselves. We’ve had one unit trip at Grootvlei. Just now we had a return to service of Kusile. We are expecting two other big units to return to service during the next few hours.”

Oberholzer said the power utility would need to be extremely careful in how it uses its emergencies.

“We are pleased it’s not necessary tonight to implement any load-shedding because emergencies are at an acceptable level. However, our system remains unpredictable and unreliable. Should something happen we will have to deal with the system ... ”

Phillip Dukashe, generation group executive, said Eskom was in the process of bringing back the unit that tripped at Grootvlei.

“Unfortunately the unit that synchronised at Kusile just tripped a few minutes ago, but the turbine tripped. We should be bringing that unit back fairly soon.

“We also have to take off two units because of risks that developed, so Matla unit one will be taken to work on the generator for about eight hours. Another unit is Arnot unit one which will be off for three days as it requires extensive work.”

TimesLIVE