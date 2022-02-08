Mental observation delays court appearance of St George’s Cathedral ‘arsonist’
The court appearance of the man accused of setting St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire was delayed on Tuesday.
Shagan Shaun Balram, the man’s lawyer, said the accused had to be taken to the district surgeon for examination before appearing in court.
Balram said the suspect, from Atlantis, “is sometimes on the street. He is due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court after 2pm.
“There are two issues. The first is that he has been sent for mental observation to the district surgeon at Somerset Hospital. The second issue regards consultation with the state witness, which the detective is taking to the senior prosecutor.
“Once the observation is completed, he will be brought to court after 2pm today. Once the state finalises its consultation, it will give them more clarity regarding the merits of this case. We can then make representations.”
Balram said the first observation by the district surgeon would be a short session.
“If there is a need for a long session, that can be done later. It will give the court clarity if he is fit to stand trial. It will have a big impact on the matter if he is not capable to stand trial,” he said
The cathedral, where Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s remains are interred, was set alight on Sunday morning.
Police announced on Monday they had arrested the suspect.
“Our investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
“Surveillance cameras of a hospitality establishment in the area captured footage of a possible suspect spotted close to the crime scene. He was arrested on a charge of arson. The motive is yet to be established.”
Fire gutted parliament’s National Assembly building, close to the St George’s Cathedral, last month. The mental state of Zandile Mafe, the man accused of arson and terrorism in the parliament fire, has been a bone of contention between his defence and the prosecution.
Balram said the state had been diligent in its approach to his client.
“We have been patient in allowing them time to do what is necessary and we are waiting for them to complete it before we can take it further.”
He said the delay was taking a toll on his client, who intended to plead not guilty.
“I did consult him and he is depressed that he had to wait so long, but I explained the process that has to take place and he understands.
“From the instructions thus far, what I can disclose is that he is pleading not guilty to the charges.
“At this stage, I can disclose that he happened to be near the place where the fire had taken place. According to his instructions, he did not start any fire or cause any fire to take place. He is facing a charge of arson. It’s a very serious offence.”
TimesLIVE
