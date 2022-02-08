Malawi high court orders Bushiri extradition proceedings must go on

Malawi high court justice Redson Kapindu on Tuesday ordered that the country’s chief resident magistrate’s court must proceed with extradition proceedings against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

This follows arguments about whether SA witnesses should be in court in person to testify at the preliminary inquiry.

Kapindu said it remained the discretion of the court to allow remote or virtual online court proceedings, and virtual testimony should be allowed where there are satisfactory grounds.

“The position of this court is that once the law generally requires physical presence in court by the witnesses, this is not an inflexible rule of thumb. The court has the discretion to allow remote or virtual online court proceedings where witnesses may testify virtually where this is necessary and practical,” he said.

“Remote or virtual online testimony carries a number of risks and does not have all the advantages of observing a witness face-to-face physically on the part of the court. Courts must therefore only allow virtual testimony where there are satisfactory grounds to do so, and the decision lies in the discretion of the court.