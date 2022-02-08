News

LISTEN | 'We can't be shaken by racist small boys' — EFF SG as 'Kill the Boer' case begins

Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
08 February 2022
EFF supporters sing outside the Johannesburg high court during the party's legal battle with AfriForum over the 'kill the boer' song. Photo Thulani Mbele
SOeff0802_20220207113054__N0A2892 EFF supporters sing outside the Johannesburg high court during the party's legal battle with AfriForum over the 'kill the boer' song. Photo Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

AfriForum's case against EFF members for singing “Kill the Boer” started in the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Listen:

Ernst Roets from AfriForum, the author of the book Kill the Boer: Government Complicity in SA's Brutal Farm Murders, read sections of the book and answered questions in court.

Roets said Julius Malema's denial of farm murders is upsetting and very reckless.

AfriForum is taking the party to court over the singing of the song “dubul' ibhulu” (“Kill the Boer”) by party leader Julius Malema. AfriForum is arguing that this is hate speech.

The secretary-general of the EFF, Marshall Mzingisi Dlamini, said the case was a waste of time and state resources and Roets was in court to “promote his book”.

The SG said it was irritating to sit in court over a bored AfriForum that is in court to promote Roets' book.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Covid-19 in SA: Is this the start of the end?

Most Read