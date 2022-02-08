LISTEN | 'We can't be shaken by racist small boys' — EFF SG as 'Kill the Boer' case begins

Ernst Roets from AfriForum, the author of the book Kill the Boer: Government Complicity in SA's Brutal Farm Murders, read sections of the book and answered questions in court.

Roets said Julius Malema's denial of farm murders is upsetting and very reckless.

AfriForum is taking the party to court over the singing of the song “dubul' ibhulu” (“Kill the Boer”) by party leader Julius Malema. AfriForum is arguing that this is hate speech.

The secretary-general of the EFF, Marshall Mzingisi Dlamini, said the case was a waste of time and state resources and Roets was in court to “promote his book”.

The SG said it was irritating to sit in court over a bored AfriForum that is in court to promote Roets' book.

TimesLIVE