LISTEN | Eusebius McKaiser : Athol Trollip is joining ActionSA. What does it all mean?

This week ActionSA will reveal that former Democratic Alliance leader Athol Trollip will be joining the party founded by fellow former DA leader Herman Mashaba. I can confirm that this is the news which the party has been

coy and playful about on social media, ahead of a press conference on Wednesday 9th February.

In this episode of In The Ring With Eusebius, I take a close look at the implications of this development. Will this move strengthen the new party? How might it impact the party's prospects come 2024? What, too, of differences between Trollip, Mashaba and other leaders like former Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi who recently joined ActionSA also? And, crucially, what challenges must Action SA be aware of and address if it truly wants to play a serious role in dislodging the electoral hold of the governing African National Congress?

I explore all of these issues in this latest instalment of In The Ring.