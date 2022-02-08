Getting it right

On page 6 of The Herald on Tuesday February 8 2022, in an article titled “Specialist settles damages claim in court” — and which also appeared online — we incorrectly stated that specialist surgeon Dr Nico van Niekerk had settled a medical negligence lawsuit against him for R4.4m, which was then made an order of the Gqeberha high court.

Unfortunately, the article incorrectly states that this settlement agreement was in respect of a patient by the name of Sherillee Morris.

That matter is still ongoing, and Monday’s settlement was actually in respect of a separate matter involving a different patient, and not Morris.

The online article has since been removed.

We unreservedly apologise for the error.