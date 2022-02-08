Georgiou mansion goes under the hammer
Bids to start at R4.5m for three properties in Kragga Kamma Road from insolvent estate
The once ultra-luxurious and illustrious Georgiou Spa and Hotel, formerly owned by Phillip Georgiou’s wife, Yvette, will go under the hammer this week, with bids starting at R4.5m.
This comes after Yvette, who owned and ran the boutique hotel, was sequestrated by the Gqeberha high court for failing to settle bank loans totalling more than R35.4m...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.