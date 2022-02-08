Georgiou mansion goes under the hammer

Bids to start at R4.5m for three properties in Kragga Kamma Road from insolvent estate

Premium By Devon Koen -

The once ultra-luxurious and illustrious Georgiou Spa and Hotel, formerly owned by Phillip Georgiou’s wife, Yvette, will go under the hammer this week, with bids starting at R4.5m.



This comes after Yvette, who owned and ran the boutique hotel, was sequestrated by the Gqeberha high court for failing to settle bank loans totalling more than R35.4m...