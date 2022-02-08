City of Johannesburg ‘office burglar’ also hit Gauteng provincial offices

The City of Johannesburg is not the only entity to have been targeted by an alleged serial burglar with a “penchant” for computer hard drives.

TimesLIVE has learnt that the woman allegedly broke into the Gauteng e-government department offices in the Johannesburg CBD.

The incident happened in March 2021. The suspect was allegedly caught red-handed, arrested, appeared in court but was released on bail.

She allegedly did not return to court and was regarded as a wanted suspect.

Images of that arrest depict the woman dressed in black and khaki being handcuffed.

The woman was arrested again on Monday, shortly after allegedly dismantling computers at the City of Johannesburg offices in Braamfontein.