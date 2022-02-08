Body discovered in open field in Govan Mbeki

KwaDwesi police have asked the public’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man whose body was found in an open field in Govan Mbeki on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said local residents discovered the body in Shope Street and notified the police at about 12.48pm.

“Upon further investigation, the members noticed the deceased had sustained multiple injuries on his body,” Janse van Rensburg said.

A case of murder is under investigation.

“The deceased is estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 25, and was wearing blue jeans with a grey short-sleeve T-shirt and a striped jersey under his T-shirt.”

Anyone with any information about his death, or who can assist in tracing his family or someone that may be able to identify him, can contact SAPS KwaDwesi on 082-442-0964 or their nearest police station. Information can also be shared via the MySAPSAPP.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

