Black Lawyers Association accuses Eskom of using discriminatory tender evaluation criteria

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has described as discriminatory and exclusionary the evaluation criteria Eskom used to award a tender for provision of legal services.

The BLA wrote a letter to Eskom in which it requested the power utility to halt the evaluation of the bids as the association was aggrieved by the selection criteria.

This comes after Eskom made a request for proposals for the provision of legal services for a period of three years.

Eskom’s evaluation criteria for the tender include:

involvement in the inquiry into state capture, corruption and fraud;

prior experience working with Eskom;

experience with managing complex legal matters and providing strategic counsel to state-owned companies; and

a working relationship with regulators within the energy markets, prosecuting bodies and media.

The scope of the work Eskom invited the tender for included reviewing reports, preparing a summary of the reports for Eskom management and the board, providing strategic legal counsel and developing action plans.