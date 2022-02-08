20 advocates defend Dali Mpofu against ‘nincompoop and scoundrel insults’

Twenty advocates, including six senior counsel, have come out in defence of Dali Mpofu SC in response to an opinion piece by Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson which referred to Mpofu as a “nincompoop” and “scoundrel”.

Basson was commenting on last week’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews of candidates for chief justice.

Some of Mpofu’s questions to candidates have been publicly criticised, in particular questions to Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo about “rumours” of sexual harassment, with no evidence put forward to support them. The questions were eventually disallowed and ruled as expunged from the record by JSC chair and Supreme Court of Appeal deputy president Xola Petse.

Mpofu also joked he had spent a night with Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya, later clarifying it was an all-night study session.

Basson said when Mpofu opened his mouth “it’s all bile and bullshit”, and the denigration of Mlambo would “go down in history as one of the lowest moments of our democratic dispensation”.