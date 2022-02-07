‘We do not hire child soldiers’: Army shoots down recruitment scam

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has lambasted “deceitful efforts by faceless criminals” using social media to target desperate youngsters in a recruitment scam.

Advertisements have been circulating, offering people as young as 15 stipends, free accommodation and free applications to join the military.

“The recent use of social media platforms targeting youths as young as 15 years is absolutely unethical and incorrect and should be condemned by all law-abiding citizens of our country,” the military saidt.

“Neither the army nor the SANDF engage in the employment of child soldiers. The constitution of the country and the relevant legal prescripts governing employment do not allow for the recruitment of minors. It is therefore illegal and unethical to suggest the army is calling for minors to apply for employment.”

Army chief Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha said he was outraged by the scam.

Unlike many other fake job scams, there was no application fee requested from applicants.

The defence force warned the public not to be duped.

“The army and the SANDF wish to reiterate categorically there are no official marketing and recruitment drives being conducted. The army will co-operate with the relevant law enforcement agencies to track, trace and bring to book the perpetrators of these atrocious criminal acts.”

TimesLIVE