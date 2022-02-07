Tributes pour in for Gqeberha rugby stalwart Godfrey Thorne

‘Endearing and inspiring’ player, coach and administrator dies days before his 64th birthday

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



When he walked into a room everyone knew — Mr T is in the house.



This is how friends and family fondly remembered a stalwart of the Nelson Mandela Bay club rugby scene, and a prominent figure in SA Rugby, Godfrey Thorne...