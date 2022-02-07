Tributes pour in for Gqeberha rugby stalwart Godfrey Thorne
‘Endearing and inspiring’ player, coach and administrator dies days before his 64th birthday
When he walked into a room everyone knew — Mr T is in the house.
This is how friends and family fondly remembered a stalwart of the Nelson Mandela Bay club rugby scene, and a prominent figure in SA Rugby, Godfrey Thorne...
