Security concerns driving more South Africans to estate living

The need for tight security is pushing more South Africans to buy pricier homes in estates rather than neighbourhoods.

Seeff Property chair Samuel Seeff said deeds office trends show a clear shift to freehold properties on estates despite the higher average house prices.

Data from Lightstone also demonstrated the shift.

While freehold estates comprise just more than 6% of all freehold housing stock, it accounted for 20% of all units and 32% of the total value transacted for freehold property in 2021.

This is up on 2020 (18% units and 4.52% value) and slightly better compared to 2019 (17% units and 31% value).