SCA sets aside public protector's finding on Zille's 'colonialism' tweets

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday set aside the public protector's finding that former Western Cape premier Helen Zille had breached sections of the executive ethics code.

The finding by the public protector followed tweets about the impact of colonialism on SA made by Helen Zille while she was premier of the Western Cape.

In a series of tweets, in March 2017, Zille shared her reflections at the end of her official trip to Singapore. She said there was much to learn from Singapore, which was colonised for as long as SA.

She said Singapore had no natural resources and 50 years ago was poorer than most African countries. “Now they soar. What are the lessons?” she asked.

“I think Singapore lessons are: 1) Meritocracy; 2) multiculturalism; 3) work ethic; 4) open to globalism; 4) English; 5) Future orientation.”

She listed other reasons for Singapore’s success as: “Parents take responsibility for children, and build on valuable aspects of colonial heritage.”