Pupils rushed to hospital after suspected Foskor gas leak in Richards Bay

Pupils from Richards Bay High School have been rushed to hospital after a suspected gas leak at the Foskor plant in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911, many pupils were affected.

“Multiple children have been transported to hospital. Many of them have been vomiting, feeling dizzy and collapsing. A full head count will be done as soon as things have calmed down.”

Herbst said residents reported smelling gas on Saturday night.

According to the Richards Bay Clean Air Association (RBCAA), sulfur dioxide exceedances were recorded at its Arboretum station.

“We have made contact with Foskor and [are] waiting for feedback. The RBCAA has notified the authorities. An update will be provided as soon as we have more information.”

uMhlathuze municipality spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said they were investigating the incident.

“We are attending to it together with our fire and rescue and air quality management teams to ascertain what is the problem.”

Foskor spokesperson Hulisani Nemaxwi said they were attempting to gather information and would issue a statement.

This is a developing story.

