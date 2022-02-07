Nelson Mandela Bay residents encouraged to adopt recycling culture

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has called on residents to support the city’s recycling efforts.

The call was made after the success of a recycling pilot project called “Separation at Source”, launched in October 2021.

The aim of the project is to promote a culture of recycling and to make residents aware that the city could run out of landfill space in the near future.

According to the National Environmental Waste Act, South African cities must work hard to inculcate a culture of re-use, recycle and recovery to alleviate pressure from landfill sites.

Households (waste producers) are encouraged to separate waste from their homes for the purpose of re-use and recycling.

By doing this, the amount of waste that ends up at landfill sites decreases, extending the lifespan of landfill sites and inculcating a culture of sustainable livelihoods.

The Separation at Source Pilot Project was also established to determine the volume of recyclables in the Bay and to test ways to find the most cost-effective way to achieve municipal targets.

“The project has given us the satisfaction of knowing that the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay are buying into this noble idea,” public health political head Thsonono Buyeye said.

“We are excited about the progress that has been made so far in this pilot project.

“Preparation work has already started to take this project to other wards across the city.”

The project started in 2021 in Ward 9, which covers the Westering and Linton Grange areas, with just a handful of households participating, but this has since grown to 393 households.

The municipality collects on average 330 bags of recyclable material each week, totalling 4,374kg of recyclable waste for the first two months (October and November).

“We must commend all stakeholders, especially the participants, for how they have come together to make this pilot a success,” Buyeye said.

Residents of Ward 9 who want to be part of the project can visit their ward councillor’s office, where they will be required to complete a registration form.

They can also register on www.nelsonmandelabay.gov.za.

HeraldLIVE