Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel interviews of candidates vying for the position of chief justice by taking aim at “apartheid judges” and “house negroes”.

Malema and former EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu were among the panellists who grilled acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, judge president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo for the position.

“Apartheid judges and the house negroes are not happy at all, which makes us, the indigenous children of the continent, very happy. We love you, children of the dejected masses of our people. Never give up, the truth will always reveal itself,” Malema tweeted over the weekend.