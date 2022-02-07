I’m unvaccinated and exposed to Covid-19, do I still need to self-isolate?

Nel said issues surrounding isolation include that testing is skewed towards symptomatic individuals, not all symptomatic individuals test and not all tests that come out negative are true negatives.

He said in some cases by the time a patient is referred for isolation, the transmission of Covid-19 has already occurred.

The committee further recommended that isolation for symptomatic patients is reduced from 10 to seven days, but all symptomatic cases be required to wear a mask at all times from days eight to 10.

Other recommendations include: