Government caught napping during July unrest despite warnings, expert panel finds

“It struck us as inexplicable that the security services, and in particular the intelligence services, did not know the violence would happen and take the form that it did,” Africa's report reads.

Worse still, the report found, intelligence services had no excuse since they had unique rights to intrude into people’s lives for the right reasons, especially when the country’s stability was at stake.

Police, on the other hand, told the panel that they could not contain the unrest due to not having enough personnel. Furthermore, the public order police (POP) division was found to not have enough personnel or the necessary resources to carry out their work successfully.

The panel found that there was just one water cannon per province for the POP, and that KZN had to call for assistance from another province for the use of theirs.

Police leadership also argued to the panel that they suspected the mastermind of the July unrest had inside information about challenges faced by SAPS.

“The police ran out of supplies they needed, such as rubber bullets and teargas canisters. On the other hand, accounts from people who witnessed the violence suggest that the people who initiated the violence knew that they would be met with little resistance, if any,” the report reads.

The panel found that though the police knew there was a storm coming, they did not know what form and shape it would take.

However, it said this was not a good enough excuse because “looters continued to use the same modus operandi for the next seven days or so, without the police substantially changing their plans” to fit events that were unfolding.