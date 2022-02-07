Gelvandale teen defies odds on journey to becoming doctor
From growing up crammed in a small one-bedroom home in Gelvandale, to being afforded the choice of a seat in a lecture hall at three of SA’s medical schools, this, in a nutshell, encompasses the endless possibilities for 18-year-old Phoebe le Roux.
The former Chapman High School headgirl settled into her new residence at the University of Cape Town last week where she will be pursuing a medical degree after passing matric with six distinctions and an overall A aggregate...
