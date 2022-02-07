News

Fifteen arrested for truck blockade on N1

Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
07 February 2022
Fifteen suspects were arrested on charges of public violence and will appear in court once they have been charged.
Fifteen suspects were arrested on charges of public violence and will appear in court once they have been charged.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Fifteen people were arrested for public violence following a truck blockade on the N1 national road near Kraaifontein on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said public order police and other law enforcement agencies were still on scene on Sunday evening and would remain on the ground until they were satisfied that calm had been restored.

“A case of public was registered for investigation. Fifteen suspects were arrested on charges of public violence and will appear in court once they have been charged,” said Twigg.

Twigg did not disclose the truckers' grievances that led to the protest action.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Covid-19 in SA: Is this the start of the end?

Most Read