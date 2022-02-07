Durban teen flees for his life before being shot dead

A 17-year-old Durban boy ran for his life and hid under a bus, but could not escape gunmen who fired at him on Butcher Road, Sydenham, in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

The teenager, identified as Jarrell Somana, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele on Monday said a vehicle approached Somana when he was walking on the street just before 1pm.

“Three men alighted from the vehicle and shot at the teenager. The victim ran into a nearby premises where he tried to hide under a bus parked in the yard. The gunmen continued to shoot at the victim,” she said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said when paramedics arrived on scene they found the teenager on the ground in a garden.

“It was alleged by members of the public that the boy was seen running up the road chased by an unknown number of people. The male was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic, but showed no signs of life and was declared deceased,” he said.