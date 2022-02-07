Craft beer pub crawl serves taste of Makhanda

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

In celebration of national Beer Day on Saturday, Makana Tourism and local craft brewers showcased what makes the froth of Frontier Country extra special.



Makhanda’s Featherstone Brewery and Entrepid Brewing, in partnership with Makana Tourism, hosted Makhanda’s Craft Beer Pub Crawl on Saturday...