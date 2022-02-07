City claims murky water ‘safe to drink’

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has called for calm after brown and murky water flowed from taps in Gqeberha’s western suburbs.

The municipality said in a statement it was aware that Newton Park and Westering were among the affected areas.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the water was safe to drink.

“We would like to confirm that no danger or health hazard will be caused by the water coming from our distribution channels.

“The municipal water supply undergoes a rigorous disinfection, testing and monitoring process to ensure that the quality of potable water is safe to drink,” Mniki said.

Mniki said the water had been discoloured by mineral deposits that built up inside water infrastructure over time.

“When flow rate changes, caused by a pipe burst or reservoir emptying as a result of the drought, this build-up can be dislodged, causing discolouration.

“Most areas in Newton Park have water turbidity restored to normal and the Metro will continue to monitor developments in this regard,” Mniki said.

Despite having been assured that the water is drinkable, residents are urged to boil the water before drinking it.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE