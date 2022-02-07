Bethelsdorp twins get neighbourhood into swim of things
Children in the northern areas now have the opportunity to learn to swim thanks to an initiative by Bethelsdorp twins Kayla and Kaylin Cloete, who offered up their knowledge and backyard pool to teach youngsters the life skill.
The 21-year-old sisters, both teacher assistants at Sanctor High School, said they were overwhelmed by the response to their advertisement in January for swimming lessons...
