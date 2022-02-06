Victim now prime suspect in Central mass stabbing

Injured foreign national rescued from surf at Humewood Beach disappears after release from hospital

In a bizarre twist, a man believed to be the victim of a violent assault after he was found floating in the surf at Humewood Beach, is now the prime suspect in an incident that left seven others injured on Wednesday night.



The 32-year-old foreign national has since vanished and the Gqeberha police have asked for the public’s assistance with any information that could lead to him being found...