Robbery suspects arrested after returning to scene of crime

After allegedly robbing an Ikamvelihle resident in her home, two men returned to the scene of the crime to steal more items and then brazenly walked past the house hours later, when they were pointed out to police and arrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that on Friday, the 33-year-old victim had arrived at her Buthelezi Street home at about 9.30pm.

Shortly after locking her vehicle in the garage, she was accosted by two men at gunpoint.

“Her wallet, cellphone, car and house keys were taken from her before she was shoved into the house.

“The complainant’s brother was also threatened with a firearm inside the house before the suspects ransacked the residence and drove off with the complainant’s car, a charcoal grey Chevrolet Cruze.”

A short while later, the suspects returned and allegedly stole more items from the house, Naidu said.

Four cellphones, a laptop, a plasma TV, bank cards and a wallet were among some of the items taken.

“At about 11.30pm, while SAPS Ikamvelihle members were at the scene taking statements and interviewing the victims outside, the two suspects walked past the house.

“They were immediately recognised by the victims and arrested,” Naidu said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Saturday morning in a side street not far from the house.

The other stolen items have not been recovered.

The suspects, aged 29 and 36, are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of house robbery.

HeraldLIVE