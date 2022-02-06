Police seize guns in Bethelsdorp patrols

Two firearms were seized in Bethelsdorp during high visibility patrols by Gqeberha police at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two men were arrested in separate incidents for possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

In the first incident, a man was arrested on Friday after he was searched by police along William Slammert Drive.

“The SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members were patrolling in William Slammert Drive, conducting stop and searches in one of the gang hotspot areas when they stopped a man and searched him.

“A black Rossi revolver, which had its serial number filed off, and five rounds of ammunition were [allegedly] found in his possession.

“The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition,” Naidu said.

In the second incident, on Saturday, Flying Squad members were patrolling in Jacksonville when they heard gunshots emanating from the nearby cemetery.

“They immediately responded and spotted a bakkie exiting the cemetery. The bakkie was stopped and the occupants searched.

“One person was [allegedly] found in possession of a Colt 7.65 pistol with the serial number filed off.

“He was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm,” Naidu said.

Both men are expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday.

The firearms will be sent to ballistics for forensic analysis.

HeraldLIVE