KZN principal and wife shot dead at south coast home

The SA Council For Educators (SACE) on Sunday said the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal school principal and his wife showed violence against teachers in SA was on the increase.

The Maria Trost Junior Primary School principal and his wife were shot dead in their home on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

SACE CEO Ella Mokgalane on Sunday said it was “quite evident” that the teaching profession was under threat of violence.

“There is an indication that our schools are becoming dangerous for our teachers. SACE calls on the public to assist authorities in dealing with the increase of violence against our teachers. The teaching profession must be protected and promoted at all times,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC has called on police to unearth the circumstances surrounding the double murder and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The teaching profession is a noble one that must be protected and respected at all times. As we sympathise with their loved ones, we equally pray to God to grant everyone the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

TimesLIVE