Two pupils dead, six injured after ‘drunk’ minibus taxi driver loses control

Two pupils died and six others were injured when a minibus taxi driver transporting schoolchildren lost control of the vehicle in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

On Saturday, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said according to preliminary reports the children were on their way home from school when the minibus taxi veered out of control and rammed into a truck and overturned.

In a statement, education MEC Kwazi Mshengu called for “harsh action against the driver”, who was allegedly drunk.