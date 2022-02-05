Raymond Zondo seemed out of touch with the judiciary, says expert

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was consumed by the commission of inquiry into state capture and seemed out of touch with issues affecting the judiciary.

This is according to Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter who was commenting on Zondo’s performance in his interview for the position of chief justice.

Zondo was on Friday the last candidate to be interviewed. Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya, justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo are the other candidates nominated for the position.

“He didn’t do so well. It showed in the question he was asked about how out of touch he was when he had spent so much time at the commission. This echoed an earlier question about the judges not having had a conference in a long time,” Benjamin said.

“There was a question about his role in the court modernisation process. He said he did not know about it but he would support it if appointed.”