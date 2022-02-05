Rape scandal rocks UCT after student’s Twitter claim
The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an investigation after a student’s Twitter claim that she was sexually assaulted and raped by a student leader.
In a statement, UCT said the institution became aware of the allegations on Tuesday. Students then embarked on a campuswide protest on Wednesday.
“On Tuesday, February 1, the university noted a tweet by a student who claimed to have been sexually assaulted and raped by a fellow student,” Thursday's statement said.
“This complaint is currently being investigated urgently by the university’s special tribunal for gender-based violence. UCT maintains a survivor-centred approach while ensuring that a fair and due process is concluded as swiftly as possible. We wish to emphasise that the matter is receiving urgent attention at the highest level.”
According to media reports, the student alleged in the tweet that the rape happened on October 28 2021.
The student leader, who has reportedly been suspended, also took to Twitter and claimed he has proof, which includes flight details, that he was not in Cape Town on the day of the alleged rape.
“Students then staged peaceful protests at a number of locations on UCT campuses on Wednesday, February 2. As a university, we recognise and respect the right to peaceful protest,” the UCT statement said.
“There were two reasons for the protests, the first being the alleged sexual assault and rape allegation between students.
“Second, protests were about the block on re-registration for the new academic year that applies to students who have outstanding fee debts of more than R1,000.
“Accumulated student fee debt is an ongoing challenge for UCT, along with all other universities in SA. The executive is engaged with the Students’ Representative Council in seeking a way forward on this issue.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.