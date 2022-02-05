DStv religious channel Daystar told to apologise for Covid-19 conspiracy show

MultiChoice’s religious channel 342 — Daystar — has been found guilty of contravening the Broadcasting Complaints Commission code of conduct in a segment about Covid-19 vaccinations and instructed to set the record straight.

BCCSA chairperson advocate Sunette Lötter’s judgment upheld a complaint about Daystar’s Ministry Now programme featuring discredited former research scientist Judy Mikovits and New York doctor Lawrence Palevsky, a leading proponent of the discredited conspiracy theory that vaccines are related to autism.

During the programme, hosted by Marcus and Joni Lamb, the pair argued against Covid-19 vaccinations.

Daystar founder Marcus Lamb died of Covid-19 last November at the age of 64, after saying he had been taking ivermectin to combat the disease. It is not known if he was vaccinated.