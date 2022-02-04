Tensions boil over PA food raids

Shopkeepers not happy as party ‘inspectors’ check stores for expired goods

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Two shops shut down, instructions to remove expired baby food and a lapsed work permit uncovered.



These were a few of the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) findings when it embarked on what the party described as an “inspection” of spaza shops in Gelvandale and Korsten on Thursday...