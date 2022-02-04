Taxi driver killed in drive-by shooting near Chalumna

A taxi driver was shot dead and two female passengers wounded in a drive-by shooting incident near Chalumna on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the police were alerted at about 11.30am to a shooting on the R72 outside Chalumna.

“The 60-year-old driver of a white Toyota Quantum sustained several gunshot wounds in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

“Two female passengers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The details are sketchy, however, it is said that a white Toyota Corolla with three occupants was involved in the shooting incident.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

